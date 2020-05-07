Sarasota-Manatee COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday after turning people away

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – The new state-run COVID-19 testing site at The Mall at University Town Center will administer another 750 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, after turning people away two days in a row due to major demand.

The site nearly doubled its capacity Wednesday from 400 tests a day to 750 tests a day, but by 10:15 a.m. cars were already being turned away because the site had reached capacity for the day.

On Tuesday, the site went through 400 tests within a few hours and people were turned away.

Those turned away were told to return Thursday and expect a long wait.

The testing site at The Mall at University Town Center is open seven days a week, and scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In additional to the regional state-run testing site, there are also several testing resources through the Department of Health in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.

