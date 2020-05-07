Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Sarasota-Manatee COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday after turning people away

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – The new state-run COVID-19 testing site at The Mall at University Town Center will administer another 750 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, after turning people away two days in a row due to major demand.

The site nearly doubled its capacity Wednesday from 400 tests a day to 750 tests a day, but by 10:15 a.m. cars were already being turned away because the site had reached capacity for the day.

On Tuesday, the site went through 400 tests within a few hours and people were turned away.

Those turned away were told to return Thursday and expect a long wait.

The testing site at The Mall at University Town Center is open seven days a week, and scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In additional to the regional state-run testing site, there are also several testing resources through the Department of Health in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss