SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man with possible ties to the theft of a rare sports car from the Sarasota Classic Car Museum is behind bars on an unrelated charge, police announced Friday.

Police began their investigation after a brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo, valued at $250,000, was reported missing from the classic car museum, located at 5500 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on June 14, 2023.

(Courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department)

Surveillance cameras positioned outside the museum caught an unknown person entering the property during a burglary alarm.

Sometime later, an anonymous caller told Sarasota police that 36-year-old Daniel Boyce was seen with a brown Porsche at an unknown warehouse.

Detectives followed the lead and eventually recovered the stolen Porsche with a fraudulently obtained title and tag.

Boyce was arrested Friday, July 21, on a Sarasota County warrant for failing to appear in court for a grant theft auto charge. He is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.

Boyce faces additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.