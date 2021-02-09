Sarasota man wins $5 million in scratch-off game

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has won $5 million after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Bradenton.

Michael Estephanos, 32, won the top prize in the Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, and chose to received his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at the In & Out Marathon, 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton. The store will get $10,000 for selling the ticket.

The lottery game costs $20 to play, and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss