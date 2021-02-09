Sarasota man wins $5 million in scratch-off game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has won $5 million after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Bradenton.

Michael Estephanos, 32, won the top prize in the Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, and chose to received his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at the In & Out Marathon, 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton. The store will get $10,000 for selling the ticket.

The lottery game costs $20 to play, and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.