Sarasota man wins $2 million in scratch-off game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man is $2 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a local Circle K, according to the Florida Lottery.

Mario DiCiesare, 63, claimed the first $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to accept a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K, located at 77 South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota. The store will get a $4,000 bonus commission.

The scratch-off game, which costs $10, features more than $229 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.37.