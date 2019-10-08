Sarasota man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man is $1 million richer after winning a scratch-off game.

Christopher Van Brandt, 27, claimed a $1 million prize at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after winning the $30 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game.

Brandt chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

He bought the winning ticket at Suncoast Energy, 5928 Butler National Drive, Orlando. The gas station gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game offers 24 prizes of $1 million and six top prizes of $15 million, the largest top prize offered by the Florida Lottery for a scratch-off game. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

