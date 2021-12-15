Sarasota man wins $1 million from Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off lottery ticket

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man’s luck paid off when he claimed the top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said Wednesday.

Yorky Leon, 37, of Venice claimed the $1 million top prize after he purchased his winning ticket from the Wawa located at 2970 Executive Drive in Venice. The Florida Lottery said the store that sold Leon his winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Leon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game, which launched in January, features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97, according to the Florida Lottery.