Sarasota man struggles getting to and from work after thieves steal motorcycle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man is out thousands of dollars after thieves got away with his motorcycle. The Suzuki GSX-R600 is valued at $3,500 and was the man’s only way of getting to and from work.

When Gustavo Moreno woke up on April 17, he walked outside his home on McIntosh Road to find his motorcycle missing. Surveillance cameras captured two men in red ball caps lurking around his property just after midnight before going straight for the bike in his driveway. The thieves disappeared into the darkness in a matter of minutes.

Moreno tells 8 On Your Side he considers himself lucky during this uncertain time, simply because he still has a job in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have almost 23,000,000 people with no work. I am blessed to have work,” said Moreno.

The challenge for him now is how to get to work without his motorcycle. It’s something he says has put a financial strain on his family.

“Maybe the people think it’s good for going outside and having fun, but that is my vehicle, you know? I drive it just to my work. I don’t go anywhere, just work, home, work, home and that’s it,” said Moreno.

Moreno filed a report with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He hopes someone recognizes the men in the video.

Moreno tells 8 On Your Side he isn’t counting on getting his bike back but hopes the people who took it see this story and realize the unnecessary stress they are causing his family during an already difficult time.

“I need to find money to buy a new car. They broke my family right now,” said Moreno.