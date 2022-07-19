SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was sentenced to time in federal prison after the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he “engaged in a scheme to defraud several federal and state programs by obtaining COVID-19 related benefits.”

Randy Xavier Jones, 34, will spend five years and one month in federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the USAO for the Middle District of Florida. USAO said he plead guilty on March 24.

Court documents say Jones engaged in his scheme to defraud for three months in 2020, from July to September. He took money from Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs and unemployment insurance benefits from state workforce agencies.

USAO said Jones received a $50,000 EIDL loan for a company that did not exist, as well as loading prepaid debit cards with money from “numerous fraudulent applications filed in multiple states,” receiving the funds from unemployment benefits at “state workforce agencies in Arizona, California, and Nevada, among others.”

Jones flew to California, according to USAO, and spent “several weeks” withdrawing cash from the prepaid debit cards “funded as a result of the fraudulent applications.” USAO said Jones took almost $500,000 through “both schemes.”

The USAO said Jones will have to “forfeit proceeds traceable to the offense, including 12 fraudulently obtained prepaid debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits to which Jones was not entitled,” in addition to the time in federal prison.