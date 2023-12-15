Related Video: A Jewish man is targeted in New York City.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old Sarasota man pleaded guilty Friday morning for leaving a threatening voicemail at a New York City Jewish organization, according to the Department of Justice.

Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for the threat he left on Oct. 21, 2023. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli,” Patel said in the message. He identified himself in the voicemail, along with screaming several expletives.

Patel also admitted to calling a Temple Terrace synagogue the same day and leaving another voicemail threatening to shut it down.

The DOJ said he agreed to a special finding of intentionally targeting Jewish/Israeli people.

Patel pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to injure. His sentencing date has not been set yet.