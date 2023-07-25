SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old accused of killing a man outside of a Sarasota grocery store pleaded guilty to murder the morning he was scheduled to begin his Stand Your Ground trial.

Sarasota police said Johnny Evans, 23, of Sarasota, shot and killed a man outside of Moore’s Grocery located along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The shooting happened just after midnight on Jan. 6, 2022.

Evans reportedly shot the man twice before fleeing in his father’s 1997 Toyota Camry. Later that day, Evans rented a car and fled to Mississippi where he remained on the run for two months, police said.

On Feb. 5, 2022, Evans was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On July 14, 2023, Evans stood before a judge for a Stand Your Ground hearing. The ruling resulted in a jury trial set to start on July 24. However, that morning in court, Evans pleaded guilty to murder.