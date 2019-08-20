Live Now
Sarasota man offered 15-year-old girl money for sex

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota County man is behind bars after Sarasota County deputies say he attempted to pay a 15-year-old for sex and possessing child pornography.

Deputies say Donald Crebo, 57, contacted the girl and asked her to send him explicit photos and offered to pay for sexual intercourse at a nearby hotel.

During their search deputies discovered methamphetamine in Crebo’s wallet and a video on a thumb drive depicting child pornography.

Crebo later admitted to deputies to possessing the drugs, images, and attempting to solicit sex with the teen.

Crebo faces three counts Possession of Child Pornography, one count of Lewd or Lascivious Behavior, and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County jail on $83,000 bail.

The case remains under investigation.

