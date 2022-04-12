SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was arrested after deputies said he shot and killed another man during an unannounced visit to his ex-wife’s house to see his 14-year-old son.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday at 11:41 a.m. they got a call from a woman who said her son’s father shot her friend.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the male victim on the ground inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead shortly after the deputies’ arrival.

According to deputies, the suspect was immediately identified as 41-year-old Saladine Monroe, who was the ex-husband of the caller. He was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

The woman told deputies Monroe showed up unannounced to see their 14-year-old son. According to deputies, the woman asked Monroe to wait in the car until she got their son from a neighbor’s home.

Deputies said once the woman got back to her house, Monroe forced his way into the home, refused to leave and started looking around. The woman told deputies Monroe saw the victim as he walked out of a spare bedroom he was staying in.

Monroe accused the man of having a relationship with the woman. The woman said he was a friend visiting from out-of-state.

Deputies said the woman saw a gun in Monroe’s waistband, so she grabbed her son and hid in a closet where they remained until deputies arrived. That’s where she heard the single gunshot.

Deputies arrested Monroe on Monday and took him to the Sarasota County Jail on charges of homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Monroe was previously convicted of drugs charges in Camden, New Jersey in 2002.