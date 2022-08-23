SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man died Monday night after a motorcycle crash on US-41, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said a 36-year-old man was heading north on the highway around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control and crashed near the intersection of North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street.

The man died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Officers said they do not know what caused the man to lose control of his motorcycle. The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.