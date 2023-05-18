SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has been sentenced to life in prison for a number of child sex crimes, police said in a press release.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Keith Hill was convicted of three counts of capital sexual battery, four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, and 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Counts one, two and three carried mandatory life-in-prison sentences for Hill.

Hill was accused of abusing two young children. Authorities said he committed these crimes between July and August 2021, and concerned citizens in the community alerted them to the abuse.

“Members of our community continue to amaze me with their steadfast commitment to protect children. Two women who barely know the victims, in this case, knew that what was happening in this home was unacceptable and decided that they would take the initiative to contact law enforcement,” Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz said.