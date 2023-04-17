SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — An inmate in Sarasota County is now facing second-degree murder charges after he allegedly killed a fellow inmate.

A corrections deputy was conducting rounds in the Sarasota County Jail on Sunday afternoon when he noticed 21-year-old Zachary Ellis hovering over an 80-year-old inmate.

Deputies said Ellis and the walls around him were covered in blood while the other inmate was lying in his bed unresponsive. Officials said the inmate suffered significant wounds to his face and head, including a large cut along his jawline that exposed bone.

Documents said Ellis was removed from the room while first responders tried to revive the 80-year-old inmate. However, the inmate was ultimately pronounced dead.

Documents said there was extensive blood spatter on the walls behind the inmate as well as on the ceiling. Ellis’ clothing, arms, hands and face were covered in blood, deputies said. They also said Ellis’ right hand was red and swollen.

After speaking with detectives, Ellis was charged with second-degree murder.

He was originally being held on an unrelated domestic battery charge.

Officials did not release the name of the deceased inmate.