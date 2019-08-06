Sarasota man facing 800 counts of child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 39-year-old man was arrested for possessing more than 100 images of child pornography according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Detectives say James Geenen was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Geenen bonded out in June.

Following a further forensics review of Geenen’s devices, detectives found more than 100 images of sexual battery involving children ranging from infants to teenagers.

He is being charged with 800 counts of possession of child pornography and remains in jail on an $800,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 941-954-7067.