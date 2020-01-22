Sarasota man facing 40 counts of child pornography possession

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a Sarasota man is facing numerous counts of possessing child pornography after they found more than 100 images of children on his computer.

According to police, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children got word that someone in Sarasota had downloaded two pornographic images of children.

Police say detectives were able to trace the images back to an IP address belonging to Scott Johnston, 47.

Investigators, along with a SWAT team, executed a search warrant at his home on Jan. 21 and discovered more than 100 pornographic images of children on Johnston’s computer.

“The other tenants [at Johnston’s home] did not have any idea about what was going on and were shocked by why the police were at the house,” police wrote in the report. “They were all cooperative with their passwords to their devices.”

Police said Johnston later admitted to using multiple applications to search for and download child pornography.

Johnston was arrested on 40 counts of possession of child pornography and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

It’s unlikely any of the victims are from the Tampa Bay area, but authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

