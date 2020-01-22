Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Sarasota man facing 40 counts of child pornography possession

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a Sarasota man is facing numerous counts of possessing child pornography after they found more than 100 images of children on his computer.

According to police, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children got word that someone in Sarasota had downloaded two pornographic images of children.

Police say detectives were able to trace the images back to an IP address belonging to Scott Johnston, 47.

Investigators, along with a SWAT team, executed a search warrant at his home on Jan. 21 and discovered more than 100 pornographic images of children on Johnston’s computer.

“The other tenants [at Johnston’s home] did not have any idea about what was going on and were shocked by why the police were at the house,” police wrote in the report. “They were all cooperative with their passwords to their devices.”

Police said Johnston later admitted to using multiple applications to search for and download child pornography.

Johnston was arrested on 40 counts of possession of child pornography and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

It’s unlikely any of the victims are from the Tampa Bay area, but authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss