SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a 50-year-old man died while in protective custody of the Sarasota Police Department Sunday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Sarasota Police were called to the 1600 block of Devonshire Lane in Sarasota for reports of a “suspicious person.”

When authorities arrived, they found a white 50-year-old man, who was taken into custody and later died.

As a result, the FDLE is investigating the incident, which is standard protocol.

The Sarasota Police Department did not release the man’s name, and no other information on the incident was provided.