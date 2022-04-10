SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man died Sunday after wrecking his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 25-year-old man was heading south on Beneva Road at 12:45 a.m. when his motorcycle left the road, hit a raised concrete curb, and flipped.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition. However, he did not survive his injuries, according to the FHP.

The crash is still under investigation, as of this report.