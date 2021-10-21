Sarasota man claims $1M prize from scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man is collecting a lot more than $200 after winning the top prize on a Monopoly scratch-off.

According to the Florida Lottery, 62-year-old David Reichel claimed a $1 million prize from the $5 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. Reichel decided to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $815,000.

The Florida Lottery says Williams purchased his lucky ticket from the Circle K located at 6220 Marlympia Way in Punta Gorda. The grocery store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR game launched in July 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.96.