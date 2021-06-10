Sarasota man charged with homicide after woman dies month after attack, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was charged with homicide Wednesday after a woman he allegedly attacked died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened on May 5 at an apartment on Beneva Road. At 8:30 p.m., witnesses called deputies to the residence after hearing Nicklaus Williams, 26, yelling and throwing furniture in the apartment.

The victim told deputies that Williams left the apartment after the argument. Two hours later, she called 911, saying Williams had returned and slammed her head into the wall.

According to the sheriff’s office, this resulted in the victim sustaining severe head injuries, but she refused to be taken to a hospital. Deputies arrested Williams on May 6 on charges for felony battery, criminal Mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.

The sheriff’s office said that a week later, the victim’s injury turned for the worse, causing her to be hospitalized for internal bleeding, necrosis. After several surgeries, the victim died on May 29, with the staff and medical examiner ruling her head injury as the cause of death.

Williams was charged with homicide and is now held without bond.

The victim will remain unidentified as the family invoked Marsy’s Law.