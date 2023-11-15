SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was charged with driving under the influence after he hit and killed a pedestrian, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 66-year-old man was crossing State Road 72 (Clark Road) on Tuesday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck driver.

Investigators said the driver was identified as 59-year-old Douglas Cisler. Cisler was arrested after deputies said he was driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.