‘Oh my God, I went too far’: Sarasota man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn baby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with the death of his girlfriend and the unborn child she had been carrying for 9 months after she overdosed on fentanyl he allegedly gave her.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a home Monday night on Osprey Avenue and failed to revive a 23-year-old woman who had overdosed on fentanyl.

While at the residence, officers said they noticed the woman’s boyfriend, Casey Swart, 23, was pacing in the living room stating, “Oh my God. I can’t believe it. Oh my God. I went too far.”

The woman was transported to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Officers believe Swart bought the fentanyl and shared it with his girlfriend, which caused the medical episode.

Swart was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. He is charged with two counts of manslaughter.

LATEST STORIES: