Sarasota man arrested at home while wearing face mask

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota deputies have arrested a man they say in an armed robbery of a retail store in Osprey on Monday, after finding his fingerprints at the scene.

Investigators say a victim witnessed a male suspect leaving the store through an emergency exit with a cart full of merchandise. When confronted, the suspect held the victim at gunpoint and loaded the stolen merchandise into a car driven by a young woman and both fled the scene.

Deputies say fingerprints recovered at the scene connected Trent Richardson,23, to the crime.

After recovering Richardson’s fingerprints they came to Richardson and his 17-year-old female accomplice.

When investigators arrived at Richardson’s home early Friday morning, they found him wearing a mud mask. He was arrested and taken to jail, still wearing the mask on his face.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page:

“There’s no shame in his game, so there’s no shame in ours.” they later added, “Richardson, whose tattoo aptly says,'(expletive) B.P.D.,’ doesn’t seem to like the cops and likewise, we don’t like when people break the law.”

Richardson is charged with one count of robbery with a firearm and remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Richardson’s accomplice has been charged with principle to robbery with a firearm and was transferred on Thursday to the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.