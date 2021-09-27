Sarasota man arrested after girlfriend finds child pornography of 8-year-old on phone, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has been charged with several sex-related crimes after police say his girlfriend discovered videos of child pornography on his phone.

Sarasota police said on Aug. 24, detectives began investigating Keith Hill, 33, after getting a tip from his girlfriend. Authorities said the girlfriend was suspicious of Hill cheating on her so she checked his cellphone while he slept, only to find nine pornographic videos of an 8-year-old girl and Hill.

An affidavit states that the girlfriend secured the evidence by sending the videos to herself. The videos are described as sexually graphic situations involving the suspect and victim.

According to affidavit, the Child Protection Center interviewed the victim, who became panicked after they began talking about Hill. The document states that the victim, who knows Hill personally, told the interviewer the videos were made without her knowledge and against her consent.

Investigators said that after arresting Hill, a forensic exam of his cellphone identified another victim, a 5-year-old boy.

Police said that in September, Hill made contact with the victims’ families through calls and text messages while in the Sarasota County Jail. He also had other people contact the families, police said.

Hill currently faces 48 criminal charges, including:

Possession of Child Pornography (36 counts)

Lewd Lascivious Molestation under 12 (3 counts)

Lewd Lascivious Behavior (Exhibition) (2 counts)

Sexual Performance of a Child – Production (2 counts)

Capital Sexual Battery (3 counts)

Transmission of Child Pornography

Violation of a No Contact Order

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Those with more information on the case are asked to contact Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

Online tips can also be sent to the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.