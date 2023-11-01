Related video above: Cornell University student arrested for making violent antisemitic threats, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man is accused of sending threats to a Jewish organization in New York, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Middle District of Florida.

Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, 21, allegedly left a threatening voicemail for the World Jewish Congress in New York City on Oct. 21, authorities said.

In the voicemail, he reportedly screamed “If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you. Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.”

Patel also allegedly used other expletives in his voicemail and identified himself by name, according to officials.

Patel was charged with transmitting an interstate threat to injure, officials said. If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison.

Officials have raised concerns over threats in the U.S. inspired by the Hamas-Israel war.

In New York, a Cornell University student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats to Jewish students on campus.