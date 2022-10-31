SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been charged in connection with a July incident where deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of an 11-year-old girl going in and out of consciousness.

After the girl was evaluated by officials on July 29, deputies said it was determined she was experiencing the effects of LSD, also known as acid.

Detectives began an investigation to determine where the child got the drugs from. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that through digital evidence, they were able to identify 19-year-old Gabriel Derylak as the suspect.

According to deputies, conversations between Derylak and the child revealed that he drove to the girl’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD.

Derylak was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with the sale of a controlled substance, the sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

When he was arrested, detectives said they found 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil and drug sales paraphernalia in his apartment.

The items are being tested in the agency’s drug laboratory and may lead to additional charges, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Derylak currently remains in custody on a $10,500 bond.