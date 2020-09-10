Sarasota man accused of holding woman and her children hostage in police standoff

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man accused of holding a woman and her two young children hostage was arrested after a standoff in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department responded to a residence on 1700 35th Street for a possible family disturbance on Wednesday.

When officers arrived DCF investigators informed police that Sheldon Howard, 31 was holding the woman and her two children, one of which was a 10-day-old infant hostage at knifepoint.

Officers made contact and spoke with the woman and asked her to leave the home and she was able to safely walk out but the children were still inside with Howard.

The woman told officers she and Howard had an argument the night before and that Howard entered the home through an open window and threatened to kill her and the children.

Authorities were able to get into contact with Howard who walked out the infant in his arms and let the other child out but refused to surrender to police.

After nearly 90 minutes, officers were able to get Howard to surrender peacefully and was taken

into custody without incident.

He has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic battery.