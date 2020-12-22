Sarasota lawmaker pushing to ban smoking on beaches and in parks

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Senate Republican wants to ban smoking at state parks and give local governments the authority to curb smoking at their parks and beaches.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the proposal (SB 334) on Friday for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which starts in March.

In addition to prohibiting smoking in state parks, the bill would revamp a law that gives the state control of smoking regulations. The bill would create an exception to that law to allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks they own.

Gruters proposed a similar bill back in 2019.