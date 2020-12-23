Sarasota lawmaker files bill that could ban smoking at public beaches and parks

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter at beaches across the globe, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The issue is no different in the Sunshine State, but a Sarasota-based lawmaker is hoping to change that.

“I mean look how white and beautiful our beaches are. It’s crazy to have it littered with cigarette butts and have people use it as their personal ash box,” said Senator Joe Gruters.

The senator recently filed a bill that would allow local governments to ban smoking on public beaches. SB 334 would also ban smoking at state parks.

Keeping our area beaches clean and pristine has been a top priority for Senator Gruters over the last few years. He proposed a similar bill back in 2019.

“When we are in challenging times like right now and we have so many people that are dependent on tourism, why would we not want to put our communities in the best possible shape and let them make the best decisions for themselves in terms of what they want to do, ” said Senator Gruters.

The issue is two-fold for the local lawmaker. He says it will help the environment and the economy. Senator Gruters feels the ability for local governments to create their own bans will bring more number one beach rankings to the Sunshine State.

“Every time we get one of these number one rankings here in the state of Florida, the economy and the tourism that’s generated as a result of that is unbelievable, so why not give these communities who are trying to boost their tourism a little bit of an edge,” said the lawmaker.

Several locals and visitors on Lido Beach in Sarasota feel it’s the right move, including some smokers.

“I just think there are too many people around and most of the problem with it is the litter. People don’t pick up their cigars or cigarette butts,” said visitor David Anthony. Anthony is a smoker, but says he never smokes on the beach.

Visitor Kathy Wilson feels a government ban is crossing the line.

“I smoke, but I don’t leave my butts on the beach,” said Wilson. “If everyone would do their part, there wouldn’t be a problem and it wouldn’t come to the government trying to dictate what we should or shouldn’t do,” she continued.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2021.