SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is mourning the death of one of their own today following the unexpected death of a K9 police officer while on-duty.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, K9 Bandi was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and had been with the department since 2016.

Bandi and his handler Sgt. Jonathan Misiewicz had been partnered together since 2016. Bandi was certified in explosive odor detection, tracking, article search and apprehension.

Sarasota police say a cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe that Bandi passed away from natural causes.

Our thoughts are with the department at this time.