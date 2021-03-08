Sarasota K-9 laid to rest after 9-year battle with Leishmaniasis

Sarasota K9 Bryx

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office laid to rest one of their K-9s after a 9-year battle with Leishmaniasis.

Born in Germany in 2012, K-9 Bryx served alongside Deputy Chris Indico since 2013.

Bryx trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building and area searching, and criminal apprehension.

In 2019, Bryx won first place in the Hardest Hitting Dog category at the Florida Gulf Coast K-9 competition.

“It is difficult enough to lose a pet but when your pet is your partner and protects you in one of the most dangerous professions out there, it is especially hard,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please keep the Indico family in your thoughts.”

According to the CDC, Leishmaniasis is an infection with leishmania parasites spread by sandflies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

