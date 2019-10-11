Sarasota fugitive accused of keeping girl locked in room for year captured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of keeping a girl locked away in a room for a year in Sarasota was captured Friday.

Dwight Bainbridge was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation, aggravated child abuse and sexual battery of a minor.

Bainbridge and his girlfriend, Jessica Brambilla, are accused of keeping a girl locked in a room in their home for a year. According to an arrest affidavit for Brambilla, a padlock was put on the bedroom door. The affidavit says the girl was given a bucket to use as a toilet and was only allowed to eat twice a day.

Detectives say the girl was only allowed to bathe once a week. She was described in the arrest report as malnourished, pale and dirty.

Brambilla was arrested in September for aggravated child abuse. At the time of her arrest, detectives said Bainbridge was still on the run. The 43-year-old was listed as a fugitive and added to Sarasota County’s most wanted list on Sept. 27.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to track Bainbridge down in St. Petersburg and capture him on Friday. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page credits the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and partners within the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.