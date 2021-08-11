VIDEO: Sarasota fishing company reels in big tiger shark

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – A Sarasota fishing company recently reeled in a big tiger shark in their excursions.

According to the sport-fishing company, the shark was nearly 13-feet and caught less than 30 miles off the Gulf Coast.

“On a specialty fishing trip appropriately named ‘Pelagic Monsters’, Pelagic Color targets top apex predators of the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday, August 8, a father and son team embarked on the trip of a lifetime. Michael and Nicholas Braun, visiting Sarasota on vacation from Montana, couldn’t believe what they experienced,” an email to 8 On Your Side read.

“I thought it might be another grouper” explained Captain Jonathan ‘Hollywood’ McPherson,. “After a few circles it came up and we were shocked. After reeling in a massive shark, I put on my gloves and we measured it against the side of the boat. Completely stoked, I caught my biggest shark ever today – a 150” female tiger shark estimated at over 900 pounds. The belly was huge. She was clearly pregnant,” he speculated.

Multiple fishing trips of numbering length are available throughout the company.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss