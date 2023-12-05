SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fine dining restaurant is set to open in an unusual location in Sarasota.

Sarasota Ford said it will launch Le Mans Kitchen, a restaurant inspired by Ford’s history of racing at the 24 hours of Le Mans in France, inside its dealership. The new restaurant will replace the dealership’s former cafe.

The kitchen team will be led by Michelin Star recipient chef Jose Martinez of award-winning restaurant Maison Blanche, Sarasota Ford said.

“When you walk inside Le Mans Kitchen, it’s like being transported out of a car dealership and into another place and time in the French countryside,” said Mirza Velic, chief experience officer at Sarasota Ford. “Guests won’t want to leave and when they do, they’ll look forward to returning soon. It will feel like an intimate café with approachable luxury combined with top-notch cuisine.”

Sarasota Ford said Le Mans Kitchen will feature “American-inspired cuisine with a French accent.”

Guests can choose from Le Mans’ signature pillow pancakes, crème brûlée French toast, house ground prime burgers, and more. A seasonal menu will also be offered at the restaurant.

“Guests at Le Mans will enjoy the best of the best when they dine with us,” said Blake Campbell, the restaurant manager. “Everything is made from scratch, sustainably sourced and fresh. People will taste the difference immediately, and there will certainly be something that satisfies everyone’s palate.”

Le Mans Kitchen will open on Monday, Dec. 11 at 707 South Washington Boulevard in Sarasota. The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sarasota Ford said the restaurant will be open on weekends next year.