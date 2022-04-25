SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man is behind bars after being in the custody of multiple weapons and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that convicted felon 34-year-old Michael Scheb was in possession of several firearms at his home in the 4000 block of Crockers Lake Boulevard in Sarasota.

Deputies said in a release that on April 20 with the assistance of members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, detectives executed a search warrant on Scheb’s apartment and recovered four handguns, one rifle, one shotgun.

According to deputies, Scheb has 11 prior convictions including child neglect without bodily harm, drug possession, theft, dealing in stolen property, driving while license suspended, and violation of probation.

He is now charged with single counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Scheb remains in custody without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.