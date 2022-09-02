WARNING: The below video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota father and daughter were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to a disturbing viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.

“Today we share another video likely to go viral depicting the two people responsible,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe, both of Sarasota, were arrested following “one of the most extensive investigations ever conducted by our Agricultural Unit,” the sheriff’s office added.

Deputies said a Snapchat video, recorded by Alicia, showed the raccoon trapped inside a dumpster “not showing any signs of aggression.” Despite that, Alicia can be heard in the video saying the raccoon was “mean,” and showed its teeth to others who walked nearby.

In a second video, the woman can be heard laughing as she approached the same dumpster with the animal’s charred and smoking remains inside.

“Some people say throw an apple with bleach in there,” Alicia said in the video. “We just toasted his a**. Who’s hungry?”

Alicia Kincheloe was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with physical evidence. Roddy was charged with a single count of aggravated animal cruelty.

