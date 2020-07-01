SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Today, the face mask requirement for the City of Sarasota begins and will be in effect for 60 days.
City leaders have passed an ordinance 4-1 requiring masks both indoor and outdoor public locations and businesses.
Exceptions include:
- Children under the age of 18
- Schools, daycares and non-City government agencies
- People for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition
- Those working in a business or profession who do not interact with others, who maintain physical or social distancing from others or where a face covering would prevent them from performing their duties
- Those who are outdoors or exercising while maintaining physical distancing
- Those who are eating or drinking
- And those that are hearing-impaired that need to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering in order to communicate.
Violations of the mask requirement could result in a civil, non-criminal infraction with penalties up to a $500 fine.
The City of Sarasota will first focus on education and compliance with complimentary face masks available for pickup outside City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sarasota face mask mandate now in effect
- Reservations required to visit St. Pete Pier next week
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Still steamy with a slim chance of rain
- Controversy surrounds Black Lives Matter Zoom mural background in Pinellas County
- DeSantis extends freeze on evictions and foreclosures