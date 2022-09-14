SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A drug house in Sarasota was shut down after a man died from overdosing on cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a home at 1119 40th Street in Sarasota Friday following the man’s overdose death in May 2022 in addition to complaints from residents and numerous undercover drug buys over the last several months.

In total, three people were arrested during the operation.

Sheena Denrow (Courtesy of Sarasota Police Department)

Charles Allen (Courtesy of Sarasota Police Department)

Those arrested include: 54-year-old Charles Allen, of Sarasota. He is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of a structure for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Sheena Denrow, 37, of Sarasota, had a warrant for sale of cocaine within 1000 feet of a park. She is facing additional charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of a structure for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Lastly, 41-year-old Derek Morgan, of Sarasota, also had a warrant for sale of cocaine within 1000

of a park. He is facing additional charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of conveyance of structure for trafficking a controlled substance.

Officers said they found Illegal narcotics as well as a firearm during their search of the home.

The following items were seized from the home:

38.7 grams of crack cocaine

35 grams of powder cocaine

Smith & Wesson .40 Semi-Automatic which was stolen out of Sarasota County

$2,701 in U.S. currency

“We are going to continue to execute search warrants in the City of Sarasota,” Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said. “If you live in the City of Sarasota and you see illegal activity happening in your neighborhood, call us. You can remain anonymous. We’ll investigate every tip, and we’ll continue to work to stop illegal narcotics in our beautiful city.”

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.