Sarasota driver in critical condition after vehicle slams into traffic stopped at red light

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving multiple vehicles left one person with critical injuries on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Coburn Road in Sarasota.

The FHP said Gregory Werner, 33, was headed east on Fruitville Road and ended up slamming a 2015 Kia Sorento after he failed to stop at the intersection.

The 71-year-old driver of the Sorento was rushed to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Werner was hospitalized with serious injuries. Both drivers were properly restrained, accoridng to the report.

Six other vehicles were involved in the crash. None of the passengers were seriously hurt, but seven were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but charges are pending, according to the report.

