TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Dolphin Research Program has removed nearly 90,000 pieces of trash from Tampa Bay area waterways and now has released information on what they have collected the most.

The research program’s marine debris program removed a total count of 86,536 pieces of debris during 26,039 cleaning events. According to a pie chart in a recent Facebook post, almost 40,000 pieces were aerosol cans and almost 10,000 were cigarette butts.

Other debris types collected the most included plastic or foam fragments, plastic food wrappers and plastic bottle or container caps.

In the Facebook post, the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program invited others to join their Marine Debris Team by downloading the free “Marine Debris Tracker” app. Those interested should search their preferred app store for the Chicago Zoological Society’s green vison logo.

Once the app is downloaded, users are asked to log any trash that they pick up.

“Each ‘rescued’ piece of trash is one less item that could pollute the environment or be ingested by, or entangled around, a seabird, sea turtle, fish, manatee or dolphin,” the research program said on its website.