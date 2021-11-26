Sarasota DOH lifts Bird Key Park ‘No Swim’ advisory

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Nov. 24 “No Swim” advisory for Bird Key Park was lifted by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota. The advisory had been in effect after elevated levels of bacteria were detected in the water on Nov. 22.

Enterococcus bacteria, typically found in natural and human-made sources, was found in higher levels in the water, prompting the no swim notice. Those sources “include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, storm water runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills,” according to FDOH.

While the beaches remained open, FDOH encouraged beachgoers to avoid the water and keep their pets from roaming the beaches and park areas during the advisory period.

FDOH had expected new test results on the water on Nov. 26. The results showed enterococcus bacteria levels were back to a “satisfactory level.”

Now, the no swim warning has been lifted.

Residents and visitors are now able to return to swimming and other water sports at the beach, according to the FDOH and United States Environmental Protection Agency.