Sarasota detectives searching for elderly man last seen with former caregiver, possibly headed to Indiana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating an elderly man last seen with his former caregiver.

Detectives say 88-year-old Jefferson W. Brougher may be traveling with 55-year-old Tomiko Whitaker and believe they may be heading to Indiana in Whitaker’s SUV.

Brougher is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Deputies only described Whitaker as a black female. But were able to provide a photo and description of Whitaker’s vehicle. It is a black Honda HRV, with Indiana plates bearing the tag BN4827.

Anyone with information is urged to dial 911.