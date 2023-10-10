SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County deputy fatally shot a driver who tried to ram him with a car, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a car in the area of Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When the driver failed to stop, they initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit led deputies to the intersection of Webber Street and Lime Avenue. That’s when the sheriff’s office said the driver attempted to ram one of the deputies with his car, causing the deputy to fire his gun and strike the driver.

The driver’s car then crashed into the back of a home on Webber Street.

Deputies said they quickly pulled the suspect, who has not been identified, out of the car and attempted life-saving measures at the scene. However, the driver was pronounced dead.

One deputy sustained a leg injury during the incident and was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Webber Street, between South Tamiami Trail and South Shade Avenue, will be closed for several hours Tuesday as the investigation continues.