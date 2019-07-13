Sarasota deputies use ‘Operation Chill’ to reward kids who commit acts of kindness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a cool way to reach out to kids. It’s called “Operation Chill.”

Throughout the summer, officers will be out looking for kids who commit random acts of kindness. Those good deeds will be rewarded with coupons for a free Slurpee.

Whether it’s for wearing a helmet on a bike or opening the door for a stranger, your child could end up receiving some praise.

“We hand out coupons to children that we find who are doing good things,” said Sarasota Lieutenant Brian Gregory. “Rather than always focusing on the negative, we’re trying to focus on the positive.”

The program has been going on since 1995 across the country and more than 21 million coupons have been handed out.