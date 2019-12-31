Sarasota deputies searching for missing man with brain injury

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing endangered man.

According to deputies, Paul Billie, 25, was last seen Monday at 3:45 p.m. leaving a treatment facility in the 7000 block of Baxley Lane in Sarasota.

Deputies say Billie suffers from a brain injury and memory loss.

Billie was picked up by an unknown white man who was driving a 2002 Silver Infiniti I35, Florida license plate #NEAA50.

Deputies describe Billie as a Native American man, 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighs 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, he also has a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, boots and sunglasses.

It is believed Billie may be traveling to the Okeechobee County area where he has relatives and friends.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-490