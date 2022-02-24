Sarasota deputies searching for missing endangered woman with dementia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing endangered elderly woman.

According to deputies, Carol Silvis, 82, was reported missing just after 12:30 p.m. after deputies responded to a missing person report in the 2000 block of Desoto Road in Sarasota.

It is believed Silvis may have walked away from her home around 11:30 a.m., and as such, may be traveling on foot.

She was last seen wearing brown pants, a long blue jacket/sweater, and white sneakers. Silvis is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who encounters Mrs. Silvis is asked to dial 911 or contact Detective Karen Franks at 941.306.8144.