LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Sarasota deputies save infant from near-drowning

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pair of Sarasota County deputies are being called heroes after rescuing a 10-month-old from nearly drowning in a pool.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the child was rushed to All Children’s Hospital where she was incubated for 10 days after she fell in her family’s pool. 

Now back home, Deputy Nickerson stopped by to check-in and drop off a few Christmas presents for the young girl who is doing great.

The infant’s mother says Deputy Nickerson will forever be a part of her family.

Deputy Nickerson, who has served for nearly 25 years, tells us this will forever be one of the most impactful calls of his career.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss