Sarasota deputies save infant from near-drowning

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pair of Sarasota County deputies are being called heroes after rescuing a 10-month-old from nearly drowning in a pool.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Tuesday saying the child was rushed to All Children’s Hospital where she was incubated for 10 days after she fell in her family’s pool.

Now back home, Deputy Nickerson stopped by to check-in and drop off a few Christmas presents for the young girl who is doing great.

The infant’s mother says Deputy Nickerson will forever be a part of her family.

Deputy Nickerson, who has served for nearly 25 years, tells us this will forever be one of the most impactful calls of his career.