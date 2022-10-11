SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential school shooting call Tuesday afternoon as schools across the Tampa Bay area were the targets of hoax calls.

The sheriff’s office said the call was about an active shooter at Riverview High School.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers responded in haste, with two deputies ramming the main gate of the school to get into the campus.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least 50 law enforcement officers were at Riverview High within minutes of the call. They then searched every classroom to make sure the students and staff were safe.

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)



However, it would turn out there was never any threat. Detectives said they were confident the incident was a “swatting” call meant to cause panic, which happened at many other schools across the state.

“Although this may have been a ‘hoax,’ it was treated, by all accounts, like a real, active incident, which is why we train as often as we do,” the sheriff’s office said. “Parents, we feel what you feel as these are our kids too. We hope you can take a deep breath now that your kids are home and safe.”

The series of swatting calls first began in South Florida as schools in Broward and Miami-Dade County locked down as a precaution. They later spread to other school districts in Naples, Gainesville, and even right here in Tampa Bay.

FBI Tampa said it was aware of the calls and was gathering information with local law enforcement on the matter.