SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened on Palm Avenue in Sarasota.

Three deputies were present for the shooting, according to a spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office said they were “ok” after the incident.

Although the shooting happened inside the city of Sarasota, the sheriff’s office said it would be leading the investigation into the shooting since its deputies were involved.